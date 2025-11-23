403
Space42 and EDGE Group Announce Strategic SATCOM Manufacturing Alliance at Dubai Airshow 2025
(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – [November 20, 2025] – Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE's leading AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced the formation of a strategic satellite communications (SATCOM) manufacturing alliance at the Dubai Airshow 2025. This partnership establishes a comprehensive, sovereign SATCOM hardware capability anchored in the UAE.
The alliance brings together complementary expertise from two UAE technology leaders to deliver integrated SATCOM solutions for defence, government, and commercial applications. By combining Space42's satellite communications infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities with the EDGE Space & Cyber Technologies' advanced secure communications technologies, the partnership creates a unified national offering that strengthens both entities' market positions while ensuring critical SATCOM capabilities remain locally controlled.
"This alliance represents a significant milestone in establishing the UAE's sovereign space and communications infrastructure," said Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services, Space42. "Space42's proven satellite operations experience, combined with our advanced manufacturing capabilities demonstrated through our Foresight constellation programme, position us to deliver world-class SATCOM antenna systems. Together with EDGE's secure communications expertise, we're creating an integrated national capability that serves both strategic and commercial requirements."
"EDGE is committed to advancing the UAE's technological independence through strategic partnerships that deliver sovereign capabilities," said Waleid Al Mesmari, President of Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE Group. "This alliance with Space42 combines our cluster's expertise in ultra-secure communications, cryptography, and advanced waveforms with Space42 satellite infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities. Together, we are establishing a comprehensive SATCOM ecosystem that positions the UAE as a global leader in secure satellite communications."
Strategic Capabilities
Under this alliance:
• Space42 provides expertise in manufacturing and integrating SATCOM antenna systems across all variants, including electronically steered arrays (ESA) for airborne and mobile platforms, supported by comprehensive system integration and industrial readiness capabilities.
• EDGE Space & Cyber Technologies contributes advanced modem technologies, secure waveform capabilities, and cryptographic solutions through its secure communications entity, KATIM, which develops sovereign UAE cryptography including post-quantum resistant encryption for mission-critical communications.
Complementary Strengths
Space42 brings extensive satellite communications heritage through a combined 60-year legacy from Yahsat and Bayanat prior to their merger to form Space42. Its Space Services business unit operates the Al Yah satellite fleet, providing secure government communications across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia. The company recently signed an AED 18.7 billion (USD 5.1 billion) agreement with the UAE Government for satellite services extending until 2043, with new Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5 satellites scheduled to launch in 2027 and 2028. Building on a 25-year legacy of mobile satellite services through Thuraya, the company launched the next generation Thuraya-4 satellite in January 2025. It is one of the world’s largest commercial MSS satellites and is now commercially available, supporting a portfolio of 16 products. The satellite is backed by a AED 2.6 billion (USD 708 million) 15-year government contract.
Through its Smart Solutions business unit, Space42 has also demonstrated advanced manufacturing capabilities at its Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) facility in Abu Dhabi, where it integrated and tested Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites for its Foresight constellation. In November 2025, the company successfully launched three additional Foresight satellites, adding to the two already in orbit.
EDGE Space & Cyber Technologies brings cutting-edge secure communications capabilities through entities such as KATIM, which develops ultra-secure communication products featuring UAE-developed sovereign cryptography and post-quantum resistant encryption. FADA, EDGE’s space entity, produces satellite subsystems, ground stations, and advanced satellite cybersecurity technologies. Through KATIM, EDGE has established itself as the UAE's premier provider of network encryptors, secure mobile devices, and advanced cryptographic solutions for government and defence applications.
Market Applications
The alliance will address multiple market segments including:
• Defence & Security: Secure tactical communications for airborne, maritime, and ground platforms
• Government: Encrypted communications for civilian agencies and critical infrastructure
• Commercial Aviation: High-throughput connectivity solutions for aircraft
• Maritime: SATCOM systems for commercial shipping and offshore operations
• Mobility: Mobile SATCOM solutions for land-based vehicles and platforms
National Strategic Alignment
The partnership aligns with the UAE's National Space Strategy 2030 and broader vision of establishing the nation as a global hub for advanced technologies. By anchoring critical SATCOM manufacturing capabilities locally, the alliance:
• Establishes end-to-end sovereign satellite communications capabilities
• Strengthens national security through locally-controlled secure communications infrastructure
• Creates opportunities for technology transfer and knowledge development
• Positions UAE companies competitively in regional and international markets
• Supports the UAE's transition a knowledge-based economy through advanced manufacturing
