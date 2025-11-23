Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Phase 6 Is Over 90% Sold Out as Next 20% Price Increase Approaches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering one of the most important stages of its presale, with Phase 6 now more than 90% sold out and the next 20% price increase coming up as Phase 7 approaches. With over $18.9 million raised and more than 18,200 holders, the project continues to gain momentum as development updates, security audits, and upcoming protocol launches drive additional attention across the DeFi space.







What Is Mutuum Finance? A Brief Overview

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing ecosystem that aims to make DeFi more accessible through a streamlined user experience. The protocol is being built around a combination of pooled lending markets, isolated peer-to-peer lending, automated interest systems, and mtTokens that function as interest-bearing receipts. The development team is focused on delivering a platform where users can lend, borrow, earn yield, and interact with multiple on-chain features while maintaining full control of their assets.

Phase 6 Is Now Over 90% Sold Out

The Mutuum Finance presale is structured around fixed allocations and predictable price increases. It began at $0.01 in Phase 1, rising steadily to the current $0.035 price in Phase 6, marking an increase of roughly 250% from the initial stage. The confirmed launch price of $0.06 places the current phase at nearly 2x below the listing level, and compared to Phase 1, the total difference to launch reflects about 600% growth.

With $18.9 million raised and more than 18,200 holders, the project has established one of the most active communities among new DeFi launches this year. As Phase 6 is now over 90% sold out, the remaining allocation at this price has become limited, and the presale is set to advance into Phase 7 with its built-in 20% price step-up. Momentum has continued through additional presale features such as the daily leaderboard reward, which gives $500 in MUTM to the top participant each day, along with the recent rollout of card payments, confirmed by the team on X.

The team announced that the first version of Mutuum's lending and borrowing protocol is scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This release will showcase the protocol's foundation, including the mechanics behind mtTokens, pooled lending, collateralized borrowing, and the initial support for ETH and USDT. The testnet represents the shift from presale momentum to hands-on platform functionality, giving users their first opportunity to see how the protocol will operate once fully launched.

Halborn Security Audit Now Underway

Development is progressing in parallel with the newly initiated contract audit conducted by Halborn Security, a leading blockchain auditing firm. Halborn has officially begun reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing codebase, marking an important milestone ahead of Mutuum Finance's public testing phase. The team confirmed that regular progress updates will be shared as the audit continues.

How Mutuum Finance Will Support Lending and Borrowing

Mutuum Finance is designed to offer a flexible lending system that adjusts automatically to market demand. When a user deposits an asset such as ETH into the liquidity pool, they receive mtTokens in return, and these tokens gradually increase in redeemable value based on borrowing demand. For example, depositing 1 ETH and receiving 1 mtETH would allow the redeemable value to rise over time if the pool generates an annual percentage yield of around 5%, eventually reaching 1.05 ETH without requiring manual claiming.

Borrowing mechanics follow a similar rule-based structure. If a user deposits $1,000 in USDT as collateral, and the loan-to-value ratio for that asset is set at 75%, the user can borrow up to $750 in another supported token. The position remains safe as long as the collateral maintains its required stability, and users can add more collateral or repay at any time. Liquidation thresholds for stable assets generally sit near 80%, offering borrowers a buffer before any automatic liquidation occurs.

mtTokens play a central role beyond yield generation. They can be used as collateral and will also serve as staking assets in the protocol's safety module, where stakers will earn MUTM dividend distributions sourced from platform revenue. This structure aligns long-term value creation with ecosystem participation.

The team also outlined future plans for an on-demand stablecoin that will be minted when borrowed and burned on repayment. This feature is intended to provide instant stable liquidity without relying on pre-existing pools, while channeling interest from stablecoin borrowing directly into the treasury to support long-term reserves.

With Phase 6 now over 90% sold out and the next 20% price increase approaching in Phase 7, Mutuum Finance continues to move through its presale faster than earlier stages. The roadmap remains active through Phase 2 development, the Halborn audit is progressing, and the Q4 2025 testnet is approaching. As the project advances toward its $0.06 launch price and prepares for its platform rollout, Mutuum Finance remains one of the most closely followed new DeFi entrants of the year.

