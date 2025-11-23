403
Egyptian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Gaza Developments And Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed developments in the Gaza Strip, as well as ways to enhance bilateral relations, during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The two ministers emphasised the importance of implementing the latest United Nations Security Council resolution on the Gaza Strip and enabling the International Stabilisation Force to carry out its duties.
The meeting also reviewed Egypt's efforts to consolidate the Sharm El-Sheikh peace agreement and to support the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. In addition, the ministers discussed a number of regional issues of mutual interest, ways to implement the outcomes of the recent Joint Planning Group meeting held in Ankara, Turkiye, and preparations for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Cairo to chair the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, scheduled for 2026.
