80 Greenhouses Built In Daikundi To Boost Farming

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): At least 80 greenhouses, costing over 19 million afghanis, have been built and put into operation in central Daikundi province, the Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Department said on Sunday.

Hashim Behzad, spokesman for the department, said the 80 greenhouses-each measuring 10 meters long, 5 meters wide, and 3 meters high-were constructed for farmers in Neili city, Shahristan, Sang-i-Takht, Ashtarli, Khadir, and Miramor districts.

The projects, costing 19.031, were implemented by UNDP in coordination with the provincial Agriculture Department, with technical support provided by the department.

“Each farmer received equipment including two 300-watt solar panels with stands, a 1,000-liter water tank with stand, thermometers, pruning scissors, peat moss, humic acid, seedling trays, plastic sheets, rope and various vegetable seeds,” Behzad added.

He emphasized that the greenhouses aim to promote greenhouse cultivation, create employment opportunities for farmers, and increase the production of high-quality agricultural products.

hz/sa