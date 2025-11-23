Muthusamy, Verreynne's Stand Leaves India Wicketless In First Session

A patient half-century from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and his partnership with wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreyne concluded a very fruitful first session on day two of the Guwahati Test against India on Sunday, frustrating India as they were left searching for wickets. This was the first-ever wicketless session in the series so far. At the end of the session's play, SA was 316/6, with Muthusamy (56*) and Verreynne (38*) unbeaten.

Proteas build patiently

South Africa started the session on 247/6, with Senuran Muthusamy (25*) and Kyle Verreynne (1*) unbeaten. A pull towards the leg side for four from Kyle brought up Proteas 250-run mark in 83.3 overs. The duo was extremely cautious against Indian spinners and pacers alike, with Muthusamy unleashing the next boundary in the 91st over.

With a late cut by Kyle in the 98th over against Jadeja, the duo brought up a hard-earned fifty-run stand in 127 balls. In the 102nd over, Kyle carved a boundary past the slip to bring up the Proteas' 300-run mark. Muthusamy survived some close calls, but brought up his third Test fifty in 121 balls, with five fours. The duo took Proteas through the session without any loss of wickets.

Day 1 Recap

Earlier, SA ended the day one at 247/6. Proteas won the toss and had elected to bat first, with an 82-run stand between Aiden Markram (38 in 81 balls, with five fours) and Ryan Rickelton (35 in 82 balls, with five fours) starting off things for SA.

After Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the openers, SA was left at 82/2. From there on, a partnership of 84 runs for the third wicket took place between Tristan Stubbs (49 in 112 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (41 in 92 balls, with five fours).

From there on, Kuldeep Yadav (3/72) and Mohammed Siraj (1/73) picked up wickets to end the day one with SA four runs short of 250 run mark.

SA: 316/6 (Senuran Muthusamy 56*, Tristan Stubbs 49, Kuldeep Yadav 3/72) vs India. (ANI)

