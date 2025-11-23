Inside Rishabh Pant's ₹100 Crore Lifestyle: Delhi Bungalow, Car Collection, Net Worth

Rishabh Pant's luxury homes, car collection, and ₹100 crore net worth showcase his rise beyond cricket.

Rishabh Pant, India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, has become a household name through fearless batting and resilience. Born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Pant overcame a serious car accident in 2022 to make a triumphant return to cricket. His success on the field has translated into wealth off it, with his net worth now estimated at ₹100 crore, driven by IPL contracts, BCCI salaries, and endorsements.

Rishabh Pant owns multiple properties that reflect his stature:



Delhi bungalow valued at around ₹1 crore, featuring modern interiors and spacious living areas.

Roorkee residence where he spends time with family, blending comfort with tradition. Reports also link him to luxury apartments in metropolitan hubs, underscoring his investment in prime real estate.

His homes symbolize both his roots and his rise, balancing simplicity with grandeur.

Pant's Delhi bungalow is equipped with amenities befitting a star cricketer:



Private gym to maintain peak fitness.

Stylish interiors with contemporary design.

Entertainment spaces for hosting friends and family. Personal touches reflecting his journey from Roorkee to international cricket.

The setup highlights his focus on discipline, recovery, and lifestyle balance.

Pant's passion for automobiles is evident in his garage, worth nearly ₹6 crore:



Mercedes-Benz GLC – luxury SUV combining comfort and performance.

Audi A8 – premium sedan showcasing elegance. Ford Mustang – sporty choice reflecting his bold personality.

Other high-end models round out his collection, making his garage one of the most enviable among cricketers.

Pant's net worth is pegged at ₹100 crore.



Income Sources: IPL contracts, BCCI match fees, and endorsements.

IPL Impact: His role as Lucknow Super Giants captain has boosted earnings.

Endorsements: Deals with sports and lifestyle brands add significant value. Future Outlook: With his comeback complete, Pant's wealth and influence are set to grow further.

His financial journey mirrors his cricketing resilience - overcoming setbacks to achieve greater heights.