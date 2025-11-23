Russia Attack Odesa Region With Drones, Hitting Energy Facilities
“Russia has attacked the Odesa region again. Both individual districts of the region and the city itself were attacked,” the report said.
The enemy drones caused fires at energy infrastructure facilities and a former industrial building, which firefighters quickly extinguished.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries.Read also: Coordination Headquarters: Youngest Ukrainian returned from Belarus is 18, oldest is 58
As reported by Ukrinform, civilian facilities were damaged and two people were injured in the Odesa region as a result of a massive enemy strike in the south of the region.
