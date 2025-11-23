Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Attack Odesa Region With Drones, Hitting Energy Facilities

Russia Attack Odesa Region With Drones, Hitting Energy Facilities


2025-11-23 03:06:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on its Facebook page.

“Russia has attacked the Odesa region again. Both individual districts of the region and the city itself were attacked,” the report said.

The enemy drones caused fires at energy infrastructure facilities and a former industrial building, which firefighters quickly extinguished.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries.

Read also: Coordination Headquarters: Youngest Ukrainian returned from Belarus is 18, oldest is 58

As reported by Ukrinform, civilian facilities were damaged and two people were injured in the Odesa region as a result of a massive enemy strike in the south of the region.

MENAFN23112025000193011044ID1110384260



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search