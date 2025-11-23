War Update: 162 Clashes On Frontline Fiercest Battles Are In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 23.

The enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 42 airstrikes, dropping 101 guided bombs. In addition, the Russian army carried out 4,582 shellings, 97 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,152 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The Russians carried out airstrikes on the areas of Velykomykhailivka, Ostapivske in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Kosivtseve, Varvarivka, Ternuvate, Bilohiria, and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, four cannons, a command post for unmanned aerial vehicles, and multiple launch rocket systems of the Russian invaders.

Leaders of Northern European, Baltic countries reaffirm support for Ukraine

There were 19 combat clashes in the Northern Slobozhanshcyna and Kursk sectors. In addition, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped three guided bombs, and carried out 148 shellings, including two with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks by the invaders near Vovchansk, Lyman, and Synelnykove.

Seven attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupiansk sector. The Defense Forces stopped the invaders' assault operations in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched two attacks, attempting to advance near Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian fighters repelled ten assaults by the invading forces in the areas of Serebrianka, Siversk, Sviato-Pokrovske, Pazeno, and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the defenders successfully repelled one enemy assault in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, and in the direction of Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, there were 40 combat clashes near Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Molodetske, Dachne, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrohard sector, the Defense Forces stopped 16 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, Berezove, Stepove, Krasnohirske, Oleksiivka, Yehorivka, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Yablukove, Zatyshshia, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Huliaipole, Malynivka, and Vysoke.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made three attempts to advance on the positions of our units in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Prymorske, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the aggressor made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to November 23, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,165,260 soldiers, including 920 over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff