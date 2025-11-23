403
Italy’s Defense Minister Critiques US Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) Italy’s defense minister remarked on Saturday that he considers the US-crafted 28-point peace initiative excessively severe toward Ukraine and containing conditions that "can never be accepted."
Posting on the US social networking platform X, Guido Crosetto emphasized that the crucial aspect of the American proposal is the fact that both Russia and Ukraine are discussing it as a possible route to conclude the conflict.
Still, he noted that the blueprint is markedly "harsh toward Ukraine" and includes provisions that "can never be accepted."
"But I consider it the starting point of a negotiation that we all hope for and for which we must all commit without respite," he said, expressing that the plan should function as a springboard for renewed talks.
Crosetto clarified that he is "not interested in a judgment" of the proposal itself, but rather in leveraging it to reignite communication and halt the ongoing barrage of bombs, missiles, and drones.
"It must be done immediately," he urged, pointing out that more than 1,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers had perished within the last day.
According to the draft, Ukraine would need to concede further territory to Russia, reduce the scale of its armed forces, and officially forgo its aspiration to join NATO.
President Donald Trump has reportedly given Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday to deliver a response.
Zelenskyy acknowledged he is confronted with a difficult dilemma — the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."
