Survivors of Epstein’s sexual abuse report receiving death threats
(MENAFN) A group of women who survived sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein say they are now receiving serious threats to their lives as the scheduled release of documents related to the late offender draws closer, according to statements shared by the group.
The survivors stressed that they are seeking justice, accountability, and proper legal backing as they prepare to confront those involved in their abuse. In a joint message titled “What we’re bracing for,” the women revealed that a number of them have already been threatened.
“Many of us have already received death threats and other threats of harm. We are bracing for these to escalate. We ask every federal and state law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction over these threats to investigate them and protect us,” the statement said Thursday.
They cautioned that familiar efforts to shift blame onto the victims have begun resurfacing.
“Years ago, Epstein got away with abusing us by portraying us as flawed and bad girls,” said the statement. “We cannot let his enablers use this tactic to escape accountability now.”
The group is further insisting that the totality of the upcoming documents be made public.
“Other than redacting victim names, we want all the files disclosed. We ask our champions in Congress and in the public to continue fighting to make sure all materials are released, not selected ones.”
They noted growing attempts to minimize or dismiss abuse experienced by those who were legally adults at the time.
“We are already hearing efforts to suggest that victims who had reached the age of 18 were not really victims anymore,” they said.
In response, the women firmly rejected such claims.
“We denounce this outrageous argument. Some of us were over 18 when we were victimized. Some were vulnerable because of childhood sexual abuse. Some were vulnerable because of poverty. Some of us were assaulted by Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell and their accomplices using force, intimidation, and violence. All of us were vulnerable because of life circumstances our young selves faced that were manipulated by Epstein and Maxwell and for which we were targeted,” they added.
