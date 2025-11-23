403
Türkiye Signals Strong Preparedness for COP31
(MENAFN) Türkiye has expressed its readiness to host the upcoming UN climate summit, COP31, scheduled for November 2026, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced during his address to global leaders at the G20 summit in South Africa.
Erdogan stated that Türkiye plans to convene COP31 in the Mediterranean hub of Antalya, speaking during the G20 session titled “A resilient world” in Johannesburg.
Emphasizing the nation’s environmental and energy objectives, Erdogan noted that Türkiye intends to multiply its solar and wind generation capacity fourfold by 2035.
He also pointed out that the proportion of renewables in the country’s energy portfolio has already surpassed 60% this year.
The president described the recently enacted Climate Law as a “milestone in achieving our goal of net-zero emissions by 2053,” explaining that it will stimulate investments in clean technologies and support the financing of an equitable transition across all industries.
Erdogan further underscored ongoing ecological initiatives, particularly the Zero Waste Project — driven by first lady Emine Erdogan — which he said has evolved into “a global environmental movement with the support of the United Nations.”
He added that an agreement forged with Australia carries special significance given the “recent erosion of multilateralism.”
Praising South Africa’s initiatives on food security, Erdogan asserted that the G20 must amplify its actions in this field.
He emphasized that, despite substantial economic burdens, “a financing system that meets the needs of developing countries in particular must be implemented.”
