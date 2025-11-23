'Guess And Win' Competition Draws 5,796 Participants

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the activities at Kids Expo 2025, recently held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), the“Guess and Win” competition was organised.

The competition challenged participants to guess the number of balls contained in a large container, with a prize of QR3,000 for the winner. Most guesses revolved around the numbers 1,000, 1,500, 2,000, 3,000, 2022, and 2025. A total of 5,796 people participated in the competition. None of them were able to determine the exact number of balls, which was 1,077. Some participants even used artificial intelligence to try to estimate the count, but this proved ineffective, as the balls were of different sizes and some were not visible.

Therefore, the organising committee decided to award the prize to the participant who guessed the number closest to the correct total. The closest guess belonged to Maheshika, who estimated the number of balls to be 1,078 just one ball more than the correct number. Organised by Dar Al Sharq, Kids Expo 2025 offered a platform for educational, cultural, and recreational programmes aimed at empowering children and raising awareness of their rights.