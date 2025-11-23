Education Ministry, Doha Film Institute Launch Exhibition To Support Palestinian Children Through Art

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in collaboration with the Doha Film Institute DFI), inaugurated the art exhibition“Colors of Hope: An Art Competition for Palestinian Children” on Thursday at the Katara Cultural Village.

The event combined creative expression with a humanitarian message, reflecting Qatar's commitment to supporting just causes by harnessing the arts to raise student awareness.

The exhibition coincided with the opening of the Doha Film Festival, providing a unique platform to showcase the works of students from Qatari schools within an educational framework that blends creativity with human solidarity.

The inauguration was attended by Chairperson of Doha Film Institute H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, along with senior officials and a wide participation of students from both public and private schools.

This collaboration between the Ministry and the Doha Film Institute aims to empower students to express their feelings toward major humanitarian issues, instill national values, and nurture young talents within an educational environment that offers internationally recognized artistic and cultural platforms.

The exhibition featured twenty selected artworks out of more than 370 submissions, capturing the sincerity of childhood, resilience, and hope. The pieces reflected students' perspectives on the challenges faced by Palestinian children and their aspirations for a safer future, delivering clear humanitarian messages that underscore art's ability to foster empathy and promote a culture of peace.

The event concluded with widespread praise for the students' works and their impactful messages, highlighting the pivotal role of schools in cultivating both artistic and humanitarian awareness among learners.

This initiative embodies the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's efforts to utilize the arts as an educational tool to reinforce values of solidarity and peace, while enhancing societal awareness-aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030's goal of nurturing an informed, committed, and capable generation ready to contribute to comprehensive national development.