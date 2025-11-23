403
Daikin Champions Sustainable Innovation as Silver Sponsor of Inaugural HVACR World 2025
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 November 2025 – Daikin, a global leader in heating, cooling, ventilation, air purification and refrigeration (HVAC-R), has announced its silver sponsorship of the inaugural edition of HVACR World, which takes place from 24-27 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre alongside The Big 5 Global.
HVACR World is set to become a key platform in the MEASA region for uniting industry leaders to accelerate progress in HVACR technologies and sustainable practices. For Daikin, the event represents a strategic opportunity to reinforce its leadership in advancing energy-efficient cooling and heating solutions, including cutting-edge data center cooling technologies, heat pump innovation, and smart building systems. As cities across the Middle East scale ambitious sustainability agendas and prepare for rapid digital infrastructure expansion, Daikin will spotlight its holistic 360° approach, spanning advanced technologies, technical support, after-sales service, training, and turnkey project solutions to meet the region’s evolving needs.
Accelerating climate innovation across industries, HVACR World will host the HVACR Talks with the support of Daikin. The dedicated program will bring together experts from government and the private sector to explore key regional challenges and opportunities. Discussions will span emerging HVACR technologies, renewable energy integration, policy and regulation, retrofitting initiatives, and the evolving workforce development needs shaping the future of the sector.
“The HVACR industry plays a vital role in advancing regional sustainability agendas and enabling progress towards economic diversification, digital transformation, and Net Zero goals,” said Serkan Bilen, General Manager, Strategy, Sustainability & Marketing at Daikin Middle East and Africa. “At Daikin, our commitment to building a sustainable society drives us to continuously innovate and deliver energy-efficient, low-GWP solutions that align with national visions such as ‘We the UAE 2031’ and ‘Saudi Vision 2030’. HVACR World offers an ideal platform to showcase how our technologies can help reimagine urban comfort and support commercial and industrial applications for a more resilient and sustainable future.”
Speaking at the HVACR Talks, DUAE Managing Director, Samer Alawiah, will participate on the panel ‘Cooling in the new AI data centres era’ on Day 1, and Utpal Joshi, Regional Consulting Sales Director will conduct a keynote presentation on ‘Sustainable 360 Solutions’ on Day 2 of the show.
