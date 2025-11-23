403
Turkey presents mediation efforts, crisis response at G20 panel
(MENAFN) According to reports, Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications hosted a panel on Saturday highlighting the country’s mediation efforts, contributions to peace processes, and rapid, inclusive crisis response model in anticipation of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.
Titled “Türkiye’s Humanitarian Diplomacy and Assistance in the Peaceful Resolution of Conflicts,” the discussion examined Türkiye’s distinctive approach to peacebuilding, humanitarian aid policies, and mediation strategies amid escalating global crises. Moderated by Kilic Bugra Kanat, a member of the Turkish Presidency’s Security and Foreign Policies Council, the panel also addressed growing security risks in the digital era and the international leadership vacuum, emphasizing the need for humanitarian diplomacy, strategic communication, and peaceful conflict-resolution mechanisms.
Panelists included Professor William Gumede (University of the Witwatersrand), Professor Dr. Erman Akıllı (Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University), Dr. Liaqat Alli Azam (Leading Like Mandela Leadership Institute), Dr. Tunc Demirtas (Mersin University/SETA), and Daryl Swanepoel (Inclusive Society Institute).
The discussion highlighted Türkiye’s active role in humanitarian diplomacy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the past two decades, particularly emphasizing cooperation with African countries. Speakers pointed out that in nations such as Somalia, Libya, Sudan, and Ukraine, Türkiye functions not only as a humanitarian aid provider but also as a peace actor, employing diplomatic, political, security, and development tools in a holistic manner.
The panel noted that global leadership and governance crises have exacerbated humanitarian tragedies, with existing international institutions struggling to respond effectively. Speakers suggested that middle powers like Türkiye and South Africa, with experience in humanitarian diplomacy and mediation, could play a pivotal role in advancing global peace. They proposed creating a humanitarian solidarity platform to develop rapid, sustainable responses to “forgotten crises,” particularly in Africa.
The panel underlined the need to address systemic injustices and representation gaps in the international order. Speakers highlighted President Erdogan’s motto, “The world is bigger than five,” describing it as both a political stance and a humanitarian call for reform. They emphasized that sustainable global peace requires justice, humanitarian values, effective leadership, and ethical responsibility at the core of international governance.
The session concluded with a shared view that a fair, humane, and sustainable global system is achievable. Türkiye’s model, speakers noted, combines humanitarian diplomacy, mediation, development assistance, and strategic communication to promote peace and stability in crisis regions.
