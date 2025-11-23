Readybid Introduces Multi-Year Rate Forecasting Engine To Strengthen Corporate Hotel Procurement

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 22, 2025 7:18 am - This innovation reinforces ReadyBid's role as a forward-thinking technology partner for corporations seeking smarter, proactive, and more reliable hotel sourcing processes.

San Diego, CA - 22 November 2025:

ReadyBid, the industry leader in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing automation, has launched its Multi-Year Rate Forecasting Engine, a groundbreaking technology designed to help corporations predict future hotel pricing trends and make long-term business travel management decisions with confidence. This innovation delivers new levels of strategic insight to organizations managing global hotel procurement programs.

The forecasting engine uses machine learning, historic bid patterns, seasonal fluctuations, and market-wide pricing signals to provide forward-looking rate intelligence for every sourcing region. This allows procurement teams to understand expected hotel rate movements before they launch an RFP, strengthening their ability to bid on hotels strategically and secure more competitive long-term agreements.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, explained that enterprises often struggle to anticipate hotel rate changes across multi-year contract cycles. He noted that ReadyBid's forecasting engine brings clarity to a traditionally unpredictable process by delivering data-driven predictions that help corporations negotiate from a position of strength. The new feature enhances the effectiveness of ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool by offering deeper context before and during the hotel bidding process.

The engine integrates seamlessly with standardized hotel RFP templates and ReadyBid's core hotel sourcing tool, enabling procurement teams to evaluate supplier proposals with future trends in mind rather than focusing solely on current-year pricing. Travel managers gain improved forecasting accuracy, stronger governance, and a more efficient approach to managing multi-year hotel procurement plans.

This innovation reinforces ReadyBid's role as a forward-thinking technology partner for corporations seeking smarter, proactive, and more reliable hotel sourcing processes. With the addition of the Multi-Year Rate Forecasting Engine, ReadyBid continues to reshape the future of global hotel procurement with intelligence-first automation.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based provider of hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement technology. Its intelligent platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline sourcing, optimize negotiation outcomes, and enhance visibility across every stage of corporate travel management.