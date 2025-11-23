Anchorage Digital Launches HYPE Staking Support On Hypercore Platform

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Anchorage Digital Expands Support for Hyperliquid Ecosystem with HYPE Staking

Anchorage Digital has announced the expansion of its staking services within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, now supporting HYPE staking on HyperCORE alongside its existing custody solutions for HyperEVM. This move enhances institutional access to staking and DeFi activities on the layer 1 blockchain, reflecting a broader industry trend towards institutional engagement in decentralized finance.



Anchorage Digital now offers HYPE staking support on HyperCORE, complementing its custody services on HyperEVM.

The company is partnering with staking infrastructure provider Figment to operate validator nodes.

Staking is available through Anchorage Digital Bank, Singapore, and Porto, its self-custody wallet. This initiative broadens Anchorage's support for Hyperliquid 's decentralized finance ecosystem across multiple tokens and activities.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Neutral. The announcement signals increased institutional support, likely fostering further ecosystem activity without immediate price movements.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. Continued institutional backing may contribute to long-term ecosystem growth.

Market context: The move aligns with growing institutional interest in staking, DeFi, and layer 1 blockchain infrastructure amid a broader resurgence in crypto activity.

Expanded Staking Support for Hyperliquid

Anchorage Digital, a leading crypto banking institution founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, has extended its staking offerings to include Hyperliquid's HYPE token. This follows the company's recent support for HyperEVM staking, now providing comprehensive custody and staking services across Hyperliquid's layered architecture, which combines Ethereum -style smart contracts on HyperEVM with native staking on HyperCORE.

Staking via Anchorage Digital's platforms-both the US and Singapore operations, the latter holding a Major Payment Institution license-enables institutional clients to participate in network security and earn rewards. The company is collaborating with Figment, a prominent staking infrastructure provider, to operate validator nodes responsible for maintaining the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Hyperliquid is a modular layer 1 blockchain powering a decentralized exchange, with distinct architectures for smart contracts and native staking. Its infrastructure facilitates a range of DeFi activities, including access to decentralized finance protocols and custody for various Hyperliquid tokens, such as Kinetiq. The recent support for HyperCORE underscores Anchorage's commitment to integrating traditional financial services with blockchain-based ecosystems.

This development follows Anchorage's recent partnership with Mezo, a platform offering Bitcoin -backed loans, signaling a strategic push toward broadening institutional DeFi participation. As a federally chartered crypto bank, Anchorage continues to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized networks, fostering more secure and regulated on-chain activities.

In the broader context, the expansion aligns with industry trends of institutional DeFi engagement, where custodians and infrastructure providers are increasingly offering controlled, regulated access to staking and yield-generating activities. Major industry players are fostering environments conducive to larger asset holders deploying funds into DeFi protocols, emphasizing the sector's maturation.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.