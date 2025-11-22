Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Labour Minister Meets Niger Counterpart

Labour Minister Meets Niger Counterpart


2025-11-22 11:14:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Labour, Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri, met Saturday with Minister of Public Service, Labour and Employment of the Republic of Niger, Aissatou Abdoulaye Tondi, on the sidelines of the International Labour Organisation's Governing Body meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting reviewed key issues of mutual interest in the field of labour Labour Organisation Geneva Aissatou Abdoulaye Tondi

MENAFN22112025000067011011ID1110383788



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search