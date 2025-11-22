Shweta Tripathi Reveals 'I Personally Enjoy Independent Films More'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi revealed that she personally enjoys independent cinema a little more than commercial cinema.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she admitted to having a soft corner for independent cinema. She added that she also enjoys being a part of festivals as it serves as a platform to meet various people associated with filmmaking, such as directors, producers, technicians, and storytellers.

Asked how she observes independent cinema in India, the 'Mirzapur' actress revealed, "I have a soft corner for independent cinema. Just like many people enjoy commercial films, I personally enjoy independent films more. Filmmaking is a collaborative process; you cannot do it alone. At festivals, you meet so many directors, producers, technicians, and storytellers from various departments who can support you and help you grow."

"That's why it's important to celebrate festivals, our culture, our films, and the conversations they spark. Here, you end up talking about cinema from morning to night-and I absolutely love that," she added.

Shweta has made a name for herself in the industry for playing real and grounded characters. Revealing what draws her towards such everyday heroes, the 'Gone Kesh' actress stated, "I'm deeply attracted to their dreams, their way of speaking, thinking, and living. I find immense beauty in everyday people."

She shared that when she works on a character, she constantly thinks about what they are going through-their current emotional state, their thoughts, their inner world.

Disclosing what other tools help her, Shweta said, "External tools also help me. Music, for example, plays a big role. I maintain separate playlists for each character to help me access their emotional space. Even fragrances matter; every character has a different perfume. Reading also strengthens the imagination, which becomes extremely useful. So my advice is: keep learning, keep exploring, and enjoy the process."

The 'Maasan' actress was further asked, "How do you explore your internal world while building a character? Do you follow a specific method?"

Replying to this, Shweta shared that every character requires a different approach, but music and fragrances are constant.

"Makeup is also important-not in terms of looking glamorous, but in ensuring that the character looks authentic. External tools help you regulate your internal world, and internal truth becomes visible on the outside", she concluded.