Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-11-22 07:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Minister of Health Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed that the training workshop on intestinal ultrasound technology, organized by the Kuwait Gastroenterology Association in cooperation with IBUS organization, represents an important step in rehabilitation programs of the health sector.


KHARTOUM -- Kuwait's Namaa charitable society inaugurated a medical center to carry out cataract surgeries in Kenya, a step that aims to expand free medical services of the needy and boosts Kuwait's humanitarian efforts in Africa.


KUWAIT -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi delivered a speech to the closing session of the 16 Youth Theater Days Festival at Dasma Theater.


GAZA -- Palestinian Health officials in Gaza Strip said that the number of Palestinian martyrs due to Israeli occupation airstrikes on Gaza had risen to 25 people, with 77 wounded, some critical.


AMMAN -- The Kuwaiti juniors' judo team won nine gold medals, four silver ones, and a single bronze trophy in the West Asia Judo Championship held in the Jordanian capital.


KUWAIT -- The Kuwait-hosed second round of the 2025 Powerboat World Championship, XCAT class, concluded today. (end)


mb


MENAFN22112025000071011013ID1110383475



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search