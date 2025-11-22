5 WWE Stars Who Could Replace Drew Mcintyre On Smackdown If Nick Aldis Pulls The Trigger

WWE SmackDown needs main‐event muscle if Drew McIntyre is shown the door. Here are five realistic names who could step in without spoiling the specific twists fans care about.

Williams has been an incredible heel on the developmental brand and fits SmackDown's need for a compelling foil. He brings swagger, presence, and a villainous edge that plays well on television. If Nick Aldis fires Drew McIntyre, Williams sliding into the Friday night lineup as a top antagonist makes immediate sense and keeps the show's energy high.

Sticking to the idea of NXT call‐ups, Aldis could bring in Oba Femi to bolster the roster. The Ruler has dominated the developmental brand during his reign as NXT Champion and recently returned to challenge Ricky Saints to a rematch. It seems like this will be the 27‐year‐old's final program on the black and silver brand, clearing the runway for a main roster move that lets him stand out by joining SmackDown.

It was recently revealed that former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has signed a full‐time contract with WWE. Hendry made two main roster appearances this past year, debuting as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble and later facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. While he has been appearing regularly on NXT owing to the brand's partnership with TNA, a switch to SmackDown would let him bypass RAW's crowded scene and establish himself as a top star.

While Drew McIntyre is a despicable heel and Penta is one of WWE's most beloved babyfaces, there is still a case for a trade. The former AEW star could move to Friday nights to reunite with his real‐life brother and former tag team partner, Rey Fenix. The Man With Zero Fear has been a major star on the red brand since his debut earlier this year, but shifting to SmackDown could finally bring gold his way, potentially the United States Championship.

Earlier this year, when RAW moved to Netflix, LA Knight switched brands as well. The Megastar made his name on SmackDown, yet he hasn't breached the main event picture on Monday nights. Instead of letting that momentum stall, creative could replace Drew by bringing Knight back. The former United States Champion would be a strong heel if turned, and he could capitalize on his current fan backing by potentially winning the WWE Championship.