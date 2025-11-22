From Border Chaos To Idaho Streets: Criminal Illegal Alien Driver Kills 8-Year-Old Girl In Hit And Run

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 8-year-old Mora Gerety was killed by an illegal alien who was released into the US by the Obama administration and was ordered removed by an immigration judge after he failed to show up for his hearing

WASHINGTON - On November 11, 2025, Elvin Elgardo Ramos-Caballero, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was charged with hit and run in a tragedy that killed 8-year-old Mora Gerety in Boise, Idaho.

Images courtesy of

This illegal alien was given a license by the sanctuary state of Oregon. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Ramos-Caballero on November 11, 2025. Ramos-Caballero illegally entered the U.S. in September 2015 and was released into the country by the Obama administration. He never showed up for his immigration hearing and was ordered removed in absentia on May 9, 2016.

“8-year-old Mora Gerety's precious life was taken by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country, let alone issued a driver's license by the sanctuary state of Oregon,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.“Mora Gerety's classmates, teachers, friends, and our nation will carry this loss forever. We ask every American to lift this family up in prayer and we ask God to grant them the courage as they face the hardest days a family can endure. Decades of open border polices have turned every community into a border town. These policies have deadly consequences.”

DHS law enforcement is committed to protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.