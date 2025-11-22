Eritrea: Seminar Focusing On Enhancing Documentation Activities

The Research and Documentation Center of the PFDJ conducted a seminar for employees of various government institutions engaged in documentation activities, with a view to reviewing strengths and challenges they face in their daily documentation work.

Mr. Tesfay Keleta, head of research at the PFDJ central office, said that the objective of the seminar was to conduct a preliminary study on documents recorded in the form of photographs, audio, and written materials, and to remind those engaged in documentation to be diligent and serious in their daily activities.

At the event, research papers were presented focusing on the administration and conservation of documents and other issues related to the documentation process.

Ms. Azieb Tewolde, head of the Research and Documentation Center, on her part, gave a briefing on the efforts the center is exerting to safeguard documents from damage and the challenges they have been facing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.