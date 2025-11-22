2,071 New HIV Cases, 66 Deaths In J&K Since 2019: RTI

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 2,071 new HIV cases and 66 related deaths between 2019 and June 2025, according to data shared by the J&K AIDS Control Society (JKACS) in response to an RTI query.

Data shows that new HIV infections have continued to rise over the last six years. The UT reported 361 cases in 2019–20, 206 in 2020–21, 272 in 2021–22, 374 in 2022–23, 338 in 2023–24, and 403 cases in 2024–25. Between April and June 2025 alone, 117 fresh cases were recorded. Most of the deaths occurred among patients undergoing Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).

The RTI also reveals that JKACS received more than ₹10 crore in grants from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) between 2020–21 and June 2025. The Society's expenditure has steadily increased, rising from ₹1,177.99 lakh in 2020–21 to ₹2,819.09 lakh in 2024–25.

NGOs working under JKACS for HIV prevention and awareness programmes received over ₹24 crore during the same period. Annual allocations rose from ₹293.57 lakh in 2020–21 to ₹610.96 lakh in 2024–25. Officials said most of these funds were utilised for on-ground interventions.

According to the RTI, JKACS currently runs 48 centres across J&K, including 32 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs), 2 State Reference Laboratories, 6 Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) centres, 3 ART centres, and 5 STI clinics. More than 140 personnel, including counsellors, technicians and nurses, are deployed across these facilities.

Officials said budgetary support for JKACS has also grown, from ₹82.55 lakh in 2019–20 to ₹205.20 lakh in 2024–25, covering awareness campaigns, treatment support and coordination with NGOs.