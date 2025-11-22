Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maduro Calls On US Students To Oppose War

Maduro Calls On US Students To Oppose War


2025-11-22 03:09:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urged students in his country to contact their colleagues in the United States and tell them to speak out against war, Azernews reports.

His comments coincide with heightened tensions with the US as Washington continues to bolster its military presence in the Caribbean.

"No more war, Venezuela wants peace," Maduro told students assembled outside the presidential palace in Caracas, as broadcast by Venezolana de Television.

Earlier on Friday, the US issued a notice to air missions (NOTAM) near the coast of Venezuela, further raising fears of a military escalation in the region.

MENAFN22112025000195011045ID1110383293



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search