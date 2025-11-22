Maduro Calls On US Students To Oppose War
His comments coincide with heightened tensions with the US as Washington continues to bolster its military presence in the Caribbean.
"No more war, Venezuela wants peace," Maduro told students assembled outside the presidential palace in Caracas, as broadcast by Venezolana de Television.
Earlier on Friday, the US issued a notice to air missions (NOTAM) near the coast of Venezuela, further raising fears of a military escalation in the region.
