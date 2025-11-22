Former Brazilian President Arrested By Federal Police
According to the spokesman, Bolsonaro was taken into protective custody, just days before starting his 27-year prison sentence. "IT'S UNBELIEVABLE. On a Saturday. With completely compromised health status. SHAMEFUL. [November] 26 is right around the corner," Wajngarten wrote on X.
The former president was sentenced back in September to 27 years and three months in prison for leading a coup attempt to remain in power, after he lost elections to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment