Former Brazilian President Arrested By Federal Police

MENAFN - AzerNews) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was arrested on Saturday by federal police, his spokesman Fabio Wajngarten reported,reports.

According to the spokesman, Bolsonaro was taken into protective custody, just days before starting his 27-year prison sentence. "IT'S UNBELIEVABLE. On a Saturday. With completely compromised health status. SHAMEFUL. [November] 26 is right around the corner," Wajngarten wrote on X.

The former president was sentenced back in September to 27 years and three months in prison for leading a coup attempt to remain in power, after he lost elections to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022.