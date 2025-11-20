QCB Governor Attends Panel On 'Global Updates And Progress In Cross-Border Payments'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani took part yesterday, in a high-level panel“Global Updates and Progress in Cross-Border Payments”, held during the 2025 Middle East and Africa Innovation Summit, organised by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on November 19-20, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the theme:“Resilient Finance, Innovative Future”.

The session addressed new challenges and opportunities posed by technological innovation in the financial sector, featured the participation of Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England and Chair of the Financial Stability Board, Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, along with the session moderator, Pablo Hernández de Cos, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements.

