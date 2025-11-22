Russian Strike On Ternopil: Rescuers Recover Another Body, Death Toll Rises To 33

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Sergiy Zubanenko, head of the Ternopil region police, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Updated data on those affected by the enemy attack in Ternopil. As of 16:45 on November 22, rescuers have recovered the body of another woman from the rubble. The number of dead has risen to 33 people, including six children," the statement reads.

Zubanenko added that six people are considered missing.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of November 19, the Russians attacked Ternopil with strike drones and missiles. Two residential high-rise buildings were hit in the city. It was reported that 32 people were killed, including six children. Ninety-four people were injured, including 18 children.