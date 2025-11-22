Russians Shoot Five More Captured Defenders Near Kotlyne On Pokrovsk Axis PGO

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to operational data, on November 19, 2025, during an assault on Ukrainian positions near the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk district, Russian Armed Forces took five Ukrainian servicemen prisoner. When the disarmed Ukrainian defenders were lying face down on the ground, one of the invaders opened fire on them with an automatic weapon, killing them.

Law enforcement has opened a pre-trial investigation in a criminal case for the commission of a war crime that caused a person's death (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Urgent investigative and search actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the Russian servicemen involved. The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the deliberate killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the enemy's shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Zaporizhzhia front.