Russians Try To Bypass Pokrovsk They Advance In Small Assault Groups In Myrnohrad Area Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Operational Task Force East reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the largest concentration of enemy troops is in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

On this sector of the front, the enemy maintains high activity, which is countered by the coordinated actions of Ukrainian units.

In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces continue search-and-assault operations. In particular, units of the Ground Forces, Air Assault Forces, and assault regiments are involved.

For several days, the Russians tried to advance into the central part of the city under the cover of dense fog. These attempts were unsuccessful. The defenders eliminate the enemy in the urban area.

In the northern part of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian defenders hold designated positions and control important positions south of the railway, crucial for further liberation. Unable to break through the city's defense, the Russians attempt to bypass it. In particular, they tried to advance in small groups toward the village of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces destroyed all enemy groups.

Defenders are cutting off Russian logistics routes approaching Pokrovsk. Additional engineering obstacles are being reinforced on other routes.

In the Myrnohrad area, the Russian army continues attempts to advance with small assault groups, trying to infiltrate the city. The Defense Forces detect these attempts in time and neutralize the enemy.

"Ukrainian units confidently hold the defense in the city. Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized for our units to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary," the post noted.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian forces continue to concentrate their main efforts, ultimately suffering the heaviest losses there and already being forced to deploy operational reserves.

The Defense Forces are taking comprehensive measures for effective fire strikes and to exhaust the enemy's reserves.

As Ukrinform reported, as a result of counteroffensive actions on the Dobropillia front, the Defense Forces liberated over 430 square kilometers north of Pokrovsk.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov