Shelling Of Kherson: Death Toll Rises To Three
"Two more women have been reported killed due to the Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson," the statement reads.
He noted that the relevant services are currently working to identify the victims.Read also: Russians attack car with drone in Kherson region, injuring civilians
Previous reports state that on Saturday afternoon Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. At that time, one woman was known to have been killed and three people wounded.
