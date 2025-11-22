Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shelling Of Kherson: Death Toll Rises To Three

2025-11-22 03:08:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Two more women have been reported killed due to the Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson," the statement reads.

He noted that the relevant services are currently working to identify the victims.

Read also: Russians attack car with drone in Kherson region, injuring civilians

Previous reports state that on Saturday afternoon Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. At that time, one woman was known to have been killed and three people wounded.

UkrinForm

