Zelensky, Starmer Discuss Diplomatic Nuances In Advancing Peace Plan

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the two leaders also agreed to continue coordinating further steps.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the British society for their support.

Tomorrow in Switzerland, advisers representing Ukraine, the United States, and the E3 format - the UK, France, and Germany - will be holding consultations.

According to Zelensky, the vast majority of European leaders are ready to assist and get involved.

Consultations are ongoing at various levels, and the efforts of everyone who seeks a genuine and lasting peace matter, he added.

U.S. peace plan for Ukraine requires additional work – EU leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on November 21 that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House's plan to end Russia's war.

Earlier, U.S. media reported that the Trump administration had held secret consultations with the Kremlin to develop a new plan to stop the war in Ukraine.

According to a report by Axios, the plan consists of 28 points and is divided into four broad categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and the future of U.S. relations with Russia and Ukraine.

Archival photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram