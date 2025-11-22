403
Israeli Warplanes Carry Out New Strikes On Gaza Leaving 16 Martyrs -- Witnesses
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Israeli warplanes launched attacks on several regions in Gaza Strip on Saturday leaving 16 martyrs and scores of injured among the Gazans, witnesses said.
In renewed breach of the shaky cease-fire, combat drones attacked a civilian vehicle and residential apartments in Gaza City, they said. They also struck two houses in Al-Nusairat camp and Deir Al-Balah in the center of the enclave, leaving scores of martyrs and injured including women and children.
The attacks left heaps of rubble of devastated houses and properties, with paramedics still sifting through the waste to try reach the victims trapped underneath. (end)
