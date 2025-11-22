Report Lists Countries With Highest Public Debt In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 22 (Petra) – A recent report issued by Focus Economics revealed the countries expected to record the highest public debt-to-GDP ratios in 2025, presenting striking figures that highlight diverse financial and economic challenges around the world.The report reveals that the burden of soaring public debt is not confined to poorer or crisis-stricken nations; it affects major global economies. Sudan and Bahrain appear among the world's top ten most indebted nations, reflecting the vulnerability of some states in the region to financial pressures and sovereign debt risks.According to the report, Japan tops the list with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 242%, driven by prolonged economic stimulus policies and the high costs associated with an aging population.Singapore follows at 173%, though its elevated debt level is attributed to strategic fiscal management rather than financial distress.Eritrea ranked third with 210%, followed by Greece at 149% and Italy at 138%, both of which continue to grapple with the legacy of long-standing deficits and high public spending.Sudan placed sixth with a debt ratio of 128%, a reflection of years of conflict, economic instability and declining public revenues.Bahrain ranked seventh globally, with debt reaching 131% of GDP, influenced by falling oil revenues and the financial demands of economic diversification efforts.The list includes the Maldives, where debt is expected to reach 125% of GDP in 2025 and the United States, whose debt is projected to rise to 124%.According to the report, France ranked tenth, with consensus forecasts suggesting its public debt-to-GDP ratio will reach 116% in 2025.The report warns that the continued upward trajectory of global debt poses risks to many economies particularly those facing deep fiscal deficits or political instability while some countries may be compelled to adopt austerity measures or pursue debt restructuring in the coming years.