Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Bahrain

2025-11-22 02:00:41
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, sent a cable of condolences to his brother HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the death of His Highness Shaikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

