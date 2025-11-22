J&K Police Recover Additional 278 Gm Heroin Linked To Earlier 3.26 Kg Seizure Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 23 (IANS) The Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu district said on Saturday that it has seized another 278 gm heroin linked to the 3.260 kg heroin case registered with Gandhi Nagar police station in the city.

A police statement said: "Jammu Police, South Zone continues to intensify its crackdown on the commercial supply chain of narcotics, delivering yet another breakthrough in FIR No. 249/2025 registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar. This case had earlier resulted in the recovery of 3 kg 260 grams of heroin along with the arrest of two key accused, marking one of the biggest seizures in recent times.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, the police team conducted sustained questioning of accused Karan Sharma, son of Gopal Das Sharma, resident of Jourian, Akhnoor, at present Trikuta Nagar, one of the arrested accused."

During interrogation, he made disclosures regarding additional narcotics concealed elsewhere. On his disclosure, police recovered 278 grams of heroin from his scrap shop located in Preet Nagar, indicating deeper involvement of the accused in commercial-scale drug trafficking.

This fresh recovery further establishes the widespread scale and organised nature of the accused persons involved. The investigation team is actively working to identify the source of procurement, distribution channels, and possible financial beneficiaries connected to the seized contraband.

"Jammu Police, South Zone reiterates its firm resolve to dismantle every layer of the narcotics network operating in the region. More arrests and recoveries are anticipated as the investigation progresses, with multiple leads being actively pursued," the statement added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities.

Security forces believe that the funds generated by drug smuggling and other unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.