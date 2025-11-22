Traffic Alert - I91 Northbound Hartland

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I91 is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 66.4 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



