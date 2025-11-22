Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Traffic Alert - I91 Northbound Hartland


2025-11-22 11:01:00
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I91 is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 66.4 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Kris Wood

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police B Troop

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

...

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 Fax

