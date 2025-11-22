Elevateos CEO Named Co-Chair Of National Real Estate Technology Leadership Group

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ElevateOS, a provider of all-in-one community operating systems for Class A multifamily communities, confirmed that CEO and Founder Konrad Koczwara has been selected as co-chair of the Real Estate Technology & Transformation Center Emerging Leaders group.

The Real Estate Technology & Transformation Center Emerging Leaders group focuses on advancing technology adoption and transformation initiatives within the real estate sector. Koczwara will serve as co-chair alongside Stephanie Gubiotti, working to develop programming and initiatives for emerging leaders in real estate technology.

"Those who know me know that I like to go 'all-in' on whatever I am involved in. The goal is to make this the best group ever. Looking forward to working with everyone that will be a part of this," stated Koczwara.

The appointment recognizes Koczwara's work in developing technology solutions for the multifamily residential sector. ElevateOS provides:

.A branded resident super app that consolidates traditional property management operations with hotel-style personal services

.A centralized property management hub offering resident engagement data

.Professional event planning services for on-site community events

.On-demand personal services including housekeeping, pet care, fitness training, and massage therapy

The company's platform integrates with traditional property management systems including Yardi, Entrata, and RealPage while providing additional resident engagement metrics.

Property managers and residents in Class A multifamily communities face challenges with multiple disconnected applications and service providers. The company's approach consolidates these services into a single platform.

"Building an app is easy, managing people and services is hard. We do both. ElevateOS does what most PropTech companies don't want to do," noted Koczwara.

According to the company, clients consolidate an average of seven different resident apps, vendors, and service providers through the ElevateOS platform. The system combines building operations features such as rent payment, work orders, and amenity reservations with managed personal services.

ElevateOS serves property managers and landlords across the United States. The company provides services to Class A multifamily communities and works with property management firms including Hines, Bozzuto, GoldOller, Morguard, Onni, Wood Partners, ZRS Management, Watertown, and Cushman.

The company received gold recognition in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards and achieved over 100 percent growth in 2021. The platform operates in multiple states across the country.

The ElevateOS system offers property managers:

.White-label resident app technology branded to individual communities

.Management portal with resident engagement analytics

.Amenity reservation management and access control

.Document vault and communication tools

.Integration capabilities with existing property management systems

The personal services component provides residents access to on-demand service providers through the building's branded application. Services include personal training, housekeeping, massage therapy, pet grooming and walking, private chef services, and handyman assistance.

The company's professional event planning team coordinates on-site resident events and experiences. Events feature local creators and brands, with marketing and execution managed through the platform.

ElevateOS launched in 2014, initially providing personal services to luxury apartment buildings. In 2017, the company rebranded to ElevateOS and activated its all-in-one technology platform to address the proliferation of fragmented applications in the multifamily residential market.

The company reports that clients reduce point solutions by up to 75 percent, increase net operating income by $23 per unit per month, and increase resident retention by 10 percent through the platform.

Koczwara's appointment as co-chair of the Emerging Leaders group adds to his responsibilities in the real estate technology sector. The position involves working with professionals focused on technology transformation in real estate operations and management.

The Real Estate Technology & Transformation Center Emerging Leaders group provides a forum for professionals working to advance technology adoption in real estate. The group develops programming, networking opportunities, and initiatives for emerging leaders in the field.

For more information about ElevateOS and its all-in-one community operating system, visit or call +13126004968. Additional industry insights and case studies are available on the company blog.

