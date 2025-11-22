Akhilesh Yadav: BJP, EC Trying To Cancel 50,000 Votes In UP, Bengal

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP-EC Collusion

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused Election Commission and Bharatiya Janata Party of misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that they are working together to "cancel over 50,000 votes" in the assembly constituencies where INIDIA bloc parties registered a victory in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern about the EC and the BJP, particularly about the BJP's "targeting" of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal through SIR. "After the Bihar elections, we learn from newspapers, social media, and other sources that the BJP is preparing on an extensive level in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in collaboration with the Election Commission. After the 2024 loss, the BJP and EC are targeting UP and West Bengal," Akhilesh Yadav said. "The most important point is that the BJP, its government, its officials, and the Election Commission are working together to cancel over 50,000 votes in the assembly constituencies where the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA Alliance won in 2024, using the pretext of SIR," he alleged.

SP to Remain Vigilant

Akhilesh Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party will remain vigilant against this and appealed to people to ensure their names are on the voter list. "This is what is happening in Uttar Pradesh, and preparations are underway in West Bengal, so we are vigilant. We appeal to people to ensure that their name is in the voter list," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Nationwide Electoral Roll Revision

Currently, a nationwide SIR is underway in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress Plans Review

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress will hold an internal meeting on November 24, chaired by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The objective of this meeting will be a SIR-related review, improvements across many places and districts, and ensuring that no names are left out. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet the Matua community in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas, on November 25. (ANI)

