Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi Blast: SIA Picks-Up Man From Batmaloo

2025-11-22 10:08:19
File photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency arrested a man here on Saturday in connection with a 'white collar' terror module case, officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat, a resident of the Batamaloo area of the city here. He was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the 'white collar' terror module case, the officials added.

The entire module was busted after the Srinagar Police began an investigation into the pasting of posters that threatened police and security forces on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy personally led the investigation, and the CCTV footage analysis led to the arrest of the first three suspects - Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir
    Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid.

    Their interrogation led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned Imam, who allegedly supplied the posters and radicalised the doctors.

Kashmir Observer

