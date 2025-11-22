Ukrainian Delegation Knows How To Protect National Interests During Peace Talks Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this in his video address.

He stated that consultations with partners on the steps needed to end the war will take place in the coming days.

The head of state recalled that he had signed a decree on the composition of Ukraine's delegation and approved all the relevant directives.

Zelensky noted that the representatives of Ukraine know how to protect national interests and what is required to prevent Russia from carrying out a third invasion, which would be another strike on Ukraine, similar to previous crimes against the Ukrainian people and other nations.

He emphasized that what is at stake now goes far beyond specific points of any particular document, and that it is necessary to ensure that no principle prevails anywhere in Europe or the world that crimes against humanity, states, or peoples can be rewarded or forgiven. In his view, real peace is always based on guaranteed security and justice, and this sentiment is shared not only by him but also by millions of Ukrainians and the majority of people around the world.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree establishing Ukraine's delegation to participate in negotiations with the United States and other international partners, as well as with representatives of Russia, to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The delegation is headed by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.