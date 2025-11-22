IAEA Commends Qatar's Experience In Applying Radiation Regulatory Oversight Policy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commended the State of Qatar's policy, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), for its oversight of radiation practices in peaceful applications.

The agency emphasized that this policy adheres to global standards as one of the best policies implemented at the level of international institutions.

In its report published on its website, titled "Regulatory Enforcement Policy Development and Implementation (IAEA‐TECDOC‐2089), 2025", the IAEA commended the experience of MECC's Radiation Protection Department, considering it a model of excellence in oversight mechanisms and in determining and applying the appropriate enforcement actions for each case related to radiation practices in peaceful applications.

This commendation represents a professional milestone, reflecting the breakthrough Qatar has achieved in radiation regulatory oversight by pursuing an advanced approach aligned with national and international standards.

Within its oversight policies, the department pursues rigorous actions and periodic institutional development for regulatory and inspection frameworks, working in unison with IAEA international experts, the report underlined.

It further indicated that this approach enhances Qatar's standing on regional and global stages, particularly in enforcing the highest standards of radioactive safety.

A statement by MECC on Saturday reaffirmed the ministry's unwavering commitment to advancing its oversight policies and systems to ensure the highest protection standards for the public and the environment from radiation, through enhancing cooperation with specialized international agencies and sharing expertise, in line with achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.