Nagar Kirtan To Mark 350Th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Gets Warm Welcome

MENAFN - IANS) Anandpur Sahib, Nov 22 (IANS) The magnificent Nagar Kirtan dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur was accorded warm and grand welcome by Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Member of Parliament Malwinder Singh Kang upon its arrival here. The devotees greeted the religious procession with Khalsa fervour, spirit and enthusiasm.

This Nagar Kirtan started from the holy Baba Farid-ji's Tap Asthan at Qila Mubarak in Faridkot district. Upon reaching Anandpur Sahib, the 'sangat' was accorded a grand reception.

A contingent of Punjab Police presented the guard of honour to the Nagar Kirtan. Minister Bains also honored the Panj Pyare Sahiban and the five Nishanchi Sahiban participating in the Nagar Kirtan by presenting them 'siropas'. Baba Lakha Singh Nanaksar, who contributed significantly to the Nagar Kirtan, was also felicitated.

The district administration and local sangat and organisations warmly welcomed the Nagar Kirtan with enthusiasm. Devotees showered flower petals on the Palki Sahib (palanquin) carrying Guru Granth Sahib as a mark of devotion.

After the Nagar Kirtan reached Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, minister Bains gracefully installed the sacred Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib.

Starting from Faridkot, the Nagar Kirtan had passed through Ferozepur, Moga, Jagraon, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Chamkaurh Sahib towns before culminating at Anandpur Sahib.

The religiously significant Anandpur Sahib, founded by the ninth Guru of the Sikh sect, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in 1665 and named it Chak Nanaki after his mother, Mata Nanaki, has been decked up to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of the founding Guru, a beacon of courage and strength, from November 23 to 25.

One of the most sacred sites in Sikhism, Anandpur Sahib, revered for its historical, cultural, and religious significance, has played a pivotal role in the evolution of Sikh identity and tradition.

The entire city, located on the foothills of the Shivalik range where Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, spent significant time, has been painted white as a mark of reverence for the unique warrior, Hind di Chadar, for inspiring the struggle against unrighteousness and tyranny.