Readybid Launches Automated Supplier Scoring Model To Improve Global Hotel Bidding Outcomes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 22 November 2025: ReadyBid, a global pioneer in hotel RFP tools and hotel procurement automation, has announced the release of its Automated Supplier Scoring Model, a new capability designed to enhance evaluation accuracy and streamline decision-making during the hotel sourcing process. This innovation provides procurement teams with objective and consistent metrics that support better sourcing outcomes across global travel programs.
The Supplier Scoring Model evaluates hotel proposals using a combination of rate competitiveness, amenities, sustainability attributes, policy alignment, historical performance, and RFP response quality. By leveraging automated scoring instead of manual review, corporations gain a more transparent, reliable, and repeatable way to assess suppliers when they bid on hotels.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, emphasized that inconsistent supplier evaluation has long been a challenge in the hotel RFP process. He explained that ReadyBid's new scoring engine eliminates subjectivity by giving procurement teams a data-backed system that aligns with corporate travel management goals and standardizes the decision-making process. The scoring framework integrates natively with ReadyBid's hotel RFP solution and hotel sourcing tool, ensuring seamless evaluation workflows.
The system also enhances the analysis of hotel RFP templates by applying criteria uniformly across all submissions, making it easier for organizations to identify top-performing properties quickly. With real-time scoring insights, travel buyers gain clarity throughout the hotel bidding process and can finalize decisions with greater confidence.
This release further solidifies ReadyBid's reputation as an advanced technology provider that brings automation, intelligence, and accuracy to the forefront of hotel procurement. The Automated Supplier Scoring Model supports stronger governance, reduces manual workload, and accelerates decision-making, enabling corporations to execute global sourcing events efficiently and consistently.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a San Diego-based technology company specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and business travel management automation. Its platform empowers enterprises and TMCs to simplify sourcing, optimize hotel bidding, and achieve full visibility across global hotel procurement operations. For more information, visit or contact [email protected].
