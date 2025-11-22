JAC: Amman Civil Airport Licensing Complete For Reopening

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 22 (Petra) – The Jordan Airports Management company (JAC) completed technical preparations to reopen Amman Civil Airport, meeting aviation safety, security, and logistical requirements, Director General of the company, Ahmad Al-Azzam, confirmed on Saturday.The company is awaiting licensing by the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission to resume operations at the airport, he told Petra in an interview, expecting to obtain these by the end of the month.Once licenses are secured, operation is contingent upon airlines scheduling their flights to Amman Civil Airport, Al-Azzam said, adding that the facility will receive flights from Middle Eastern and European countries.The airport's capacity will be about one million passengers annually, he said, adding that it will serve as a backup to Queen Alia International Airport to ease pressure on air traffic and passenger flow.