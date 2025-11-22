United States Test Global Players With Peace Plan Former Polish Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish expert and former Polish ambassador to Ukraine Jan Pieklo expressed this opinion in a comment to Ukrinform.

The expert said it was essentially a trial balloon intended to test the reaction of global players and that it formed part of a much larger global puzzle of President Trump.

In his opinion, it involves not only Russia, but also China, and even Venezuela, which is now on the verge of a possible removal of President Nicolas Maduro from power, something that would create a certain sense of security for the United States.

According to him, Trump is interested in pushing Europe to take more effective measures to help Ukraine, considering that Europe, for example, has long been unable to agree on a reparations loan for Ukraine and is not doing enough to support Ukraine.

Pieklo noted that Trump thinks in transactional terms and that he aims to win the Nobel Peace Prize next year. He believes that Trump, considering his success in the Middle East, also wants to achieve a similar result in Ukraine.

At the same time, Pieklo emphasized that among the 28 points of the peace plan, there are things that contradict even the views of close U.S. partners, including Turkish President Erdogan, who has significant influence on the security situation in the region, and peace talks could take place in Ankara.

He recalled that Erdogan had stated clearly that Crimea belongs to Ukraine and that internationally recognized borders must be respected, meaning that Ukraine's independence and its borders must remain secure.

In his view, this plan is not a dogma, and various actors will continue to work on it. On the other hand, it cannot be rejected outright, because this would provoke a negative reaction from Trump and the White House.

He emphasized that Ukraine's independence must not be put at risk and that everything achieved and defended so far must not be surrendered without resistance, drawing special attention to the part of Donbas under Ukrainian government control.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that his administration has set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House's plan to end Russia's war.

After speaking with U.S. Vice President Vance and U.S. Army Secretary Driscoll, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine, the United States, and Europe will work at the advisers' level to ensure that the path to peace becomes truly workable.

