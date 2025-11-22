Chairperson Of The African Union (AU) Commission Strongly Condemns The Abduction Of School Children In Nigeria

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses deep concern over the recent reported abduction of school children and teachers in Kebbi State, North-Western Nigeria, and Niger State, North-Central Nigeria.

The Chairperson strongly condemns this despicable act committed against children and innocent people and decries the persistent threats posed by terrorism, violent extremism and banditry in Nigeria. He calls for the full activation of accountability mechanisms to ensure that the perpetrators of these grave crimes are identified and swiftly brought to justice in accordance with existing national, continental and global legal frameworks.

Across the African continent, children are at significant risk of experiencing the six (6) grave violations of children's rights, including recruitment and use by armed groups, sexual violence, abduction, killing, and maiming. The abduction of children remains a deeply troubling and abhorrent trend in Africa, which the AU Commission is actively addressing through various collaborative measures with Member States, regional actors, partners and civil society, to ensure children's rights are fully protected.

Furthermore, the African Union encourages coordinated efforts to secure the immediate release of the abducted school children and others, to ensure their safety and well-being, while reaffirming full solidarity with the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during this difficult time.

