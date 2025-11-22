Uzma Bukhari Rebuts Sohail Afridi's Letter, Says CM Punjab Has No Role In Prison Meetings

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has responded to the letter sent by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz regarding alleged restrictions on family meetings with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

According to sources, Bukhari said Afridi should“study the law himself before lecturing others on it.” She clarified that arranging inmate meetings inside prisons does not fall under the authority of the Punjab chief minister, nor does she interfere in the work of any government official.

The information minister stated that Imran Khan receives meetings twice a week, adding that so far, his lawyers have met him 420 times, while his family members have held 189 meetings.

Bukhari further said that under the jail rules, political meetings are not permitted, noting that the jail superintendent is the final authority on such matters.

She added that the meetings requested by Bushra Bibi's family are handled separately, while a political gathering is held outside the jail every week.

Criticising Sohail Afridi, the provincial information minister said he holds rallies with“convicted individuals of May 9” and issues threats to government officers, which she described as irresponsible behaviour.