Brazil's Former President Jair Bolsonaro Sent To Prison: Lawyer


2025-11-22 07:08:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brasília, Brazil: Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, who has been under house arrest since August, was transferred to detention on Saturday, his lawyer said.

"He has been imprisoned, but I don't know why," Celso Vilardi, one of his lawyers, told AFP.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro's legal team had previously argued that he should serve his 27-year sentence for a botched coup bid in 2022 at home, arguing imprisonment would pose a risk to his health.

