Bitcoin Munari Breaks Barriers With Solana-Based Launch And $0.10 Initial Round Price

Bitcoin Munari's public presale is underway at a $0.10 initial round price as the project activates its Solana-based launch framework and advances its multi-stage development roadmap.

HELSINKI, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari is progressing through its public presale at an initial access price of $0.10, initiating the first round of a ten-stage distribution model that extends to the SPL release on January 20, 2026. The active phase introduces BTCM within a Solana environment designed to support early transaction execution, presale distribution, and community onboarding ahead of the project's migration to an independent Layer-1 chain in 2027.

Solana Deployment Establishes Operational Starting Point

Bitcoin Munari's first phase centers on the Solana network, leveraging its execution performance and ecosystem tooling to anchor the project's initial functionality. The SPL deployment provides low-latency settlement, predictable transaction conditions, and a consistent entry environment for presale participants.

This foundation supports the initial stages of the multi-year roadmap and aligns with the MUNARI principles - Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure - which define the system's long-horizon architectural structure.

Presale Structure Organized Around Fixed, Transparent Pricing

The presale allocates 53% of the project's 21 million BTCM supply across ten rounds ranging from $0.10 to $3.00. Round 1 remains active at $0.10, followed by sequential price increases through each subsequent stage.

All presale tokens unlock at the time of the SPL launch on January 20, 2026, without vesting schedules or delayed release intervals. This approach preserves clear pricing boundaries and ensures the entire distribution operates under the same fixed-supply model outlined in the project documentation.

Integration Framework Guides Transition to Mainnet

Development continues toward the public testnet scheduled for 2026, which will introduce validator onboarding, performance benchmarking, delegated staking simulations, and verification of the Solana-to-Mainnet migration bridge.

The migration process will use a 1:1 exchange mechanism enabling SPL tokens to transition to native BTCM once the Layer-1 chain launches in 2027.

“A structured, multi-phase design gives each part of the system a defined function before it becomes part of the mainnet,” a Bitcoin Munari spokesperson said.“The Solana deployment provides immediate operational support, while the upcoming testnet offers the environment needed for system-wide evaluation.”

Multi-Network Architecture Differentiates Project Model

Bitcoin Munari's operational sequence separates token distribution, early ecosystem access, and long-term network governance into distinct phases.

The Solana environment manages initial issuance and liquidity, while the dedicated Layer-1 chain will introduce consensus controls, validator governance, native smart contract execution, and protocol-level privacy tools.

This strategy contrasts with single-chain deployments that consolidate distribution and long-term operations within a single release.

Independent Assessments Reinforce Early-Stage Transparency

Technical components associated with the Solana deployment have undergone external review. Completed assessments include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification completed for the development team.

These materials form the baseline for additional testnet audits planned for 2026 as the project advances toward mainnet deployment.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a digital asset initiative structured around a phased development model that begins on Solana and progresses to an independent Layer-1 network in 2027. The system operates with a fixed supply of 21 million BTCM and incorporates EVM-compatible smart contracts, delegated proof-of-stake participation, optional privacy features, and a multi-stage roadmap connecting initial deployment with long-term protocol operation.

